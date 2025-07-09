Richard Sherman vs. Michael Crabtree hailed as one of best moments of this century
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have hated each other for more than 20 years now, but their rivalry was never more intense than it was in the early 2010s, and 2013 in particular.
That year, the Seahawks and 49ers were the two best teams in the NFC, and after splitting the regular season series, they met for a rubber match in the NFC Championship Game. That game was an instant classic, with Seattle winning 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII, but the ending overshadowed almost everything else.
On the final play of the game, excluding kneel downs, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looked for Michael Crabtree near the back of the end zone, only for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman to knock the ball down into the arms of linebacker Malcolm Smith for an interception that sealed the deal for Seattle. Immediately after the game, Sherman went after Crabtree in an interview that will forever have a place in NFL history.
"I'm the best corner in the game. When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that is the result you are going to get. Don't you ever talk about me," Sherman shouted during an interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews.
Eleven years later, that moment still lives on in NFL lore. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently ranked it as the 18th best NFL moment of the 21st Century.
"Speaking of must-see TV, Richard Sherman all but immortalized the Seattle Seahawks' 'Legion of Boom' secondary with his coverage -- and subsequent chatter -- against San Francisco 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree in the NFC Championship," Sullivan wrote. "Tipping a would-be touchdown pass was grand enough, ensuring Seattle would advance to Super Bowl XLVIII, but then he had to bury his opponent for good measure."
Sherman was at the height of his game at this time, as he earned a first-team All-Pro selection and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season. However, Crabtree was also a formidable receiver, catching 15 passes for 203 yards that postseason. It was a best-on-best matchup, and Sherman got the last laugh.
