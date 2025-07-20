Seattle Seahawks rookie DB ranked among NFL's top 10 undrafted free agents
The Seattle Seahawks brought in several players through the 2025 NFL draft that they believe will turn into contributors. They expect Grey Zabel, their first-round pick from North Dakota State, to start right away. They also have high hopes for both their selections in Round 2 — safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina and Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. There's also Jalen Milroe, the quarterback from Alabama, who was taken in Round 3 and has received more attention than any other Seattle pick.
Seattle continued to find talent throughout the draft, even taking fliers on a couple of potential playmakers in Round 7 with running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Ricky White III. They didn't stop landing promising players when that round ended, however.
The Seahawks might have unearthed another contributor in undrafted free agency, with Essentially Sports' Geosam James naming LSU cornerback Zy Alexander one of the top 10 UDFAs this year.
"Long frame, quick feet, and SEC reps against top receivers. Seattle scooped him up quickly, and he’s got the kind of raw tools you can’t teach." — James, Essentially Sports
Zy Alexander is a name to watch during Seahawks training camp
Alexander measured in at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds at the NFL Combine and was seen as a potential late-round pick. In two seasons at LSU, he had 77 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and four interceptions. His 2023 campaign was cut short due to a torn ACL, but he stayed healthy throughout the 2024 season.
With training camp starting soon, Alexander is a name to watch as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.
