Seattle Seahawks’ Sam Darnold deemed replaceable in QB power rankings
After a 10-7 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks are set to feature a whole new offense in 2025. They traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also released veteran wideout Tyler Lockett. In free agency, they brought in wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Sam Darnold to help fill the void.
Both additions have been questioned with Kupp’s age and injury history being used as a reason to be worried. Darnold, on the other hand, has had his abilities questioned.
MORE: PFF: Seahawks edge out Raiders for most experienced 2025 NFL draft class
That’s the case once again with PFF’s John Kosko putting Darnold in the second-lowest tier during his latest NFL quarterback power rankings. Darnold falls to 26th overall, landing in a tier named “Veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced.”
“The big question for Darnold and the Seahawks is which version of the quarterback shows up in 2025. Will it be the one we saw from 2018 to 2023, when his highest-graded season was just a 66.0 as he struggled with decision-making and offensive consistency? Or will it be the quarterback who earned an 85.8 grade over the first 17 weeks of the 2024 season and helped lead the Vikings to 14 wins? His late-season regression and playoff struggles were concerning, and he’ll be working with a less talented supporting cast in Seattle.” — Kosko
Seattle knows Darnold isn’t a sure thing. That’s why they used a Day 2 pick on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who could potentially take over if Darnold struggles.
If, however, Darnold proves 2024 was no fluke, Seattle will look brilliant for landing him.
