Seattle Seahawks uniforms ranked among the best in NFL heading into 2025
The Seattle Seahawks made some drastic changes to their uniform in 2012. When Nike took over as the official uniform supplier for the NFL, they went bold with Seattle’s look. They went with colors they called Wolf Grey, College Navy, and Action Green — although the green is simply a bright neon.
They’ve switched up some of the options and even went with an all-green color rush in 2016 that was something to behold. Like it or hate it, those uniforms gave you some type of strong feeling. In 2023, they made another change as they brought back a vintage look as an alternate uniform.
All of these styles (except the color rush) were praised by USA Today’s Nate Davis. Following the Washington Commanders unveiling of a new alternate, Davis ranked all 32 teams uniforms and Seattle came in at No. 6.
”I’ve long considered them the recipients of Nike’s best rebrand – and (coincidentally or not) the ‘Hawks have basically been a near-perennial contender since debuting their current look in 2012. And, given the franchise’s relative youth – Seattle is also about to embark on its 50th season – why not be something akin to the NFL version of the University of Oregon? And even if you don’t like the updated osprey totem logo or feathers on the pants, collars and subtly tapering down the centerline of the helmet, almost everyone can agree that the return of the Seahawks’ original uniforms – largely at the expense of their highlighter green alternates – is another huge win.”— Davis, USA Today
It’s not a bad ranking, by any means, but Seattle fans would surely agree they at least deserve top 5. Maybe if it was just an alternative uniform ranking they would be higher, because those are special.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year