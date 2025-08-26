Seattle Seahawks unveil initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
The 2025 Seattle Seahawks roster is set. Following final cutdowns from 90 players on Tuesday, the franchise should now have (for the most part) its opening day roster ready to go. There will always be some changes before Week 1.
Now, the Seahawks will dive into the waiver wire to try and pull in any final additions while also beginning to assemble their practice squad. Any players waived by the Seahawks will have to clear waivers to be eligible to re-sign with Seattle.
Among Seattle's 11 draft selections, eight made the initial roster. Running back Damien Martinez (seventh round) and wide receiver Ricky White III (seventh round) were the only two to be waived. Fifth-round pick Rylie Mills is expected to begin the season on the non-football injury list.
In addition to the roster, the team announced that 2024 third-round guard Christian Haynes will begin the season on injured reserve. Veteran defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins will also join Mills on the NFI list.
Three undrafted rookies also made the team in tight end Nick Kallerup and outside linebackers Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole.
Here's the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster, by position.
* denotes rookie status
Offense (27)
Quarterbacks (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
Running backs (3): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani
Fullbacks (2): Robbie Ouzts*, Brady Russell
Wide receivers (6): Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton*, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White.
Tight ends (4): AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo*, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup*
Offensive linemen (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jalen Sundell, Grey Zabel*, Anthony Bradford, Olu Oluwatimi, Bryce Cabeldue*, Mason Richman*, Josh Jones
Defense (23)
Linebackers (8): Derick Hall, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Jared Ivey*, Connor O'Toole*, Drake Thomas
Defensive linemen (5): Demarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Mike Morris, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed
Safeties (5): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori*, D'Anthony Bell, Ty Okada
Cornerbacks (5): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Pritchett, Josh Jobe, Shaquill Griffin
Specialists (3)
Kicker (1): Jason Myers
Punter (1): Michael Dickson
Long snapper (1): Chris Stoll
