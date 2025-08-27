All Seahawks

Seahawks wide receiver signs with NFC West rival after surprising cut

The Seattle Seahawks are seeing one of their former players join their Week 1 opponent.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are seeing their former wide receiver head to the other sideline for their Week 1 matchup.

According to the National Sports Agency, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, is an eight-year veteran who has won two Super Bowls in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was expected to help out the young Seahawks receiving corps this season, but the front office and coaching staff had other ideas.

CBS Sports named Valdes-Scantling as one of the surprising cuts in the league over the past few days.

"The Seahawks brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason, only for him to not make their 53-man roster. The speedy veteran, who spent last season with the Bills and the Saints, caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in the preseason, including a 27-yarder from Jalen Milroe in the preseason finale. But with the emergence of fifth-round rookie Tory Horton, Valdes-Scantling was deemed expendable," CBS Sports wrote.

Now, Valdes-Scantling joins the Niners, who need a receiver after injuries have rocked the position group. The Niners also happen to be visiting the Seahawks in Week 1 for their annual Seattle link-up, so Valdes-Scantling will be able to give some intel on what the team has been doing for San Francisco's defensive coordinators to dissect.

Kickoff between the Niners and Seahawks is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:05 p.m. PT from inside Lumen Field. The game can be watched on FOX.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is shown before the game
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is shown before the game. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks’ odds vs. 49ers for Week 1 matchup not getting any better

Seahawks trade proposal brings in busted Cowboys first-round draft pick

How the Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start

Seattle Seahawks 2025 roster cuts tracker: Ex-Huskies LB falls first

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/Seahawks News