Seahawks wide receiver signs with NFC West rival after surprising cut
The Seattle Seahawks are seeing their former wide receiver head to the other sideline for their Week 1 matchup.
According to the National Sports Agency, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, is an eight-year veteran who has won two Super Bowls in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was expected to help out the young Seahawks receiving corps this season, but the front office and coaching staff had other ideas.
CBS Sports named Valdes-Scantling as one of the surprising cuts in the league over the past few days.
"The Seahawks brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason, only for him to not make their 53-man roster. The speedy veteran, who spent last season with the Bills and the Saints, caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in the preseason, including a 27-yarder from Jalen Milroe in the preseason finale. But with the emergence of fifth-round rookie Tory Horton, Valdes-Scantling was deemed expendable," CBS Sports wrote.
Now, Valdes-Scantling joins the Niners, who need a receiver after injuries have rocked the position group. The Niners also happen to be visiting the Seahawks in Week 1 for their annual Seattle link-up, so Valdes-Scantling will be able to give some intel on what the team has been doing for San Francisco's defensive coordinators to dissect.
Kickoff between the Niners and Seahawks is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:05 p.m. PT from inside Lumen Field. The game can be watched on FOX.
