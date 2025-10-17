Second Week 7 injury report brings familiar bad news for Seahawks
After getting good news on Thursday, the status of the Seattle Seahawks' secondary for their Week 7 game against the Houston Texans remains a massive unknown following Friday's report.
It was supposed to be a week where, especially with a late game on Monday, the Seahawks could potentially return to full strength after missing safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (knee) and Riq Woolen (concussion) for one or more games.
Instead, Woolen went from a full participant on Thursday to limited on Friday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Love remained a limited participant, while Witherspoon was upgraded to a full participant — offering some good news amid the bad.
Witherspoon has played in just two games this season (Weeks 1 and 4) and Love has been sidelined for two straight games as well. Woolen missed Seattle's Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The potential of Witherspoon returning is a huge positive for the Seahawks, but a continued absence from Love and Woolen would be an unfortunate hit.
Overall, the injury report is cleaner for the Seahawks now than it was a few weeks ago. Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who had two sacks against the Jaguars, was a full participant on Friday. Derick Hall (oblique) hasn't participated at all this week and will most likely miss Week 7, but that was expected.
Swing tackle Josh Jones was a limited participant after being out for the last few games. There shouldn't be many pending surprises outside of what happens with Witherspoon and Love.
Seattle's defense has been good even without its top starters. But one has to wonder if they can even get to another level if they were full strength nearing the midway point of the season.
