What Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka said about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise
Over the past few years, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise to stardom has been a joy to watch for Seattle Seahawks fans.
The Seahawks made Smith-Njigba the first wide receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected him at No. 20 overall, but the former Ohio State star had a somewhat underwhelming rookie season with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He had some great highlights, most notably his game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football," but wasn't quite the go-to target they envisioned.
In 2024, however, he became just that. Smith-Njigba caught 100 passes - tying the franchise record for receptions in a season - for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. He especially turned it on late in the season, as he had 70+ yards in seven-straight games from Weeks 9-16.
Now, he's picking up right where he left off with 26 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown through his first four games. He currently ranks second in receiving yards behind Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Smith-Njigba's rise has been an inspiration for former Ohio State teammate Emeka Egbuka, who comes to Seattle this weekend as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“It’s awesome,” Egbuka said, per Pewter Report's Adam Silvon. “We were texting yesterday, kind of reminiscing on days at Ohio State. How we prayed for this, and now we’re at this moment together. It’s just special being able to go against one of my really good friends, lifelong friends. He’s been doing his thing this year; he’s a top-two receiver statistically.
“He’s amazing, but this isn’t any news to me. Obviously, I’ve seen him work day in and day out. I have no doubt he’s going to continue to do what he does throughout the rest of the season. I just hope he doesn’t do it to us this week.”
Egbuka, the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is following in the footsteps of Smith-Njigba (and several other Ohio State receivers) and emerging as a star, catching 18 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games. The Tacoma native was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, and if he continues to play like he has, he could have more hardware in his future.
Though Smith-Njigba and Egbuka won't share the field directly on Sunday, it's safe to say the former teammates will be very happy to see each other once more/
