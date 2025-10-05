What Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka said about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise

Had the chance to talk with #Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka after practice today. Egbuka shared with me just how much he is looking forward to seeing #Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday.



“It’s awesome,” Egbuka said. “We were texting yesterday, kind of reminiscing on days at Ohio… pic.twitter.com/o1zI4jscS9