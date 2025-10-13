Titans HC firing is stark reminder of Seahawks' stability

The last four QBs taken No. 1 overall have seen their head coach fired during their rookie campaign:



🏈2021 — Trevor Lawrence (Urban Meyer)

🏈2023 — Bryce Young (Frank Reich)

🏈2024 — Caleb Williams (Matt Eberflus)

🏈2025 — Cam Ward (Brian Callahan) pic.twitter.com/Lb2M91tupd