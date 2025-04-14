Top NFL Draft WR prospect visited Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks signed four free agent wide receivers since trading DK Metcalf and opting — at least so far — not to re-sign Tyler Lockett. But they might not be done looking to free agency and the draft after recently hosting the top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Former Arizona pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan, widely ranked as the No. 1 receiver in this year's draft outside of Colorado's two-way phenom Travis Hunter, had a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
However, Seattle isn't part of an exclusive club, as McMillan reportedly has also visited a host of other franchises. The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have also hosted McMillan, per Schultz, and the coveted prospect has three more in the works.
It makes sense that the Seahawks are still looking to the draft even after retooling their pass-catcher room. Two of the team's projected starting wide receivers (Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling) are over the age of 30 and are entering their first seasons with Seattle. The Seahawks have to future-proof their wide receiver group outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
McMillan emerged as a superstar at Arizona, totaling 213 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in three collegiate seasons. In 2024, he finished with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns — earning a consensus All-American nod.
The biggest question is whether McMillan will even be there when Seattle picks at No. 18 and whether that's the best use of their first-round pick. McMillan is listed as ESPN's 15th-ranked overall prospect. The Seahawks could trade up, but they would have to buck a 27-year-old trend that general manager John Schneider has avoided his entire Seattle tenure.
McMillan would be a difference-maker for Seattle and Sam Darnold. The likelihood of the franchise landing him is slim, but it clearly is interested in pairing him with Kupp and Smith-Njigba to create an elite trio.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks 3-round post-Drew Lock return 2025 NFL mock draft
Ben Roethlisberger sides with Russell Wilson in feud with Steelers OC
NFL mock draft has Seahawks trading for Bears offensive lineman
Seahawks have second-best odds to trade for superstar edge T.J. Watt