Seahawks' Geno Smith On Hot Seat Going Into Offseason
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith faces an uncertain future after missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Smith has been good for the Seahawks, leading them to 10 wins this season, but it hasn't been enough to get the team to the goals that they set themselves out for.
That's why Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton named Smith as one of six quarterbacks on the hot seat going into the 2025 season.
"Smith has one year left on his deal without any guaranteed money. At his position, he's unlikely to play another snap before getting a new contract," Moton writes.
"If the Seahawks restructure Smith's contract, he'll be under pressure to outperform his 2024 passing numbers (4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions) after the team fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"Though Macdonald had issues with Grubb's inability to get the run game going, Smith went through a midseason turnover streak, throwing six interceptions between Weeks 8 and 12.
"Coming off his most inefficient season in Seattle and going into his age-35 campaign, Smith may be on shaky ground with the franchise. If the 12-year veteran holds on to the starting job, he must impress the coaching staff, or else the team could look to replace him a year after dismissing its offensive play-caller."
The other quarterbacks on the list were Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers).
However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is open to the idea of keeping Smith under center.
"I want Geno to be here. I think he's a heck of a player," Macdonald said. "I feel like Geno's the best for the team right now. I'll be involved with it. Ultimately, it's not my decision. It's a Seahawks decision, but Geno knows how we feel about him, and we love him as our starting quarterback, for sure."
But like the other players on the list with Smith, they are undisputedly the best option for their team at this moment in time. However, situations in the NFL constantly change all the time, and that may need to happen, whether it's progression or regression, in order to get back on track.
The Seahawks have Sam Howell under contract for one more season before he hits free agency, so the team may want to see what it has in him before letting him walk onto the open market.
The Seahawks could also start completely fresh by taking some "diamond in the rough" rookie or signing a veteran who could elicit a potentially different result than what Seattle has been able to do over the past few years.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Lands On ESPN All-Rookie Team
Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?
Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Leslie Frazier Interviewing For Cowboys HC Job