Unbelievable 1-win team still ranked ahead of 5-2 Seahawks in PFF Power Rankings

It's getting harder to make sense of these midseason power rankings.

Connor Benintendi

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39), Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrate after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39), Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrate after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Even though "the outlook is looking bleak for the Ravens," Pro Football Focus still has 1-5 Baltimore ahead of the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks in its Week 8 power rankings.

That's now two weeks in a row that the Seahawks have been placed below the Ravens, who took a four-game losing streak into their bye in Week 7. Seattle, on the other hand, has won two in a row and five of their last six games. Still, the Seahawks came in at eighth in the latest rankings.

It's hard to make a case for the Ravens, who were ranked No. 7, but PFF has it all on the pending return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Even when Jackson does return, the Ravens' success is far from a guarantee behind a defense that has allowed a league-high 32.3 points per game.

The most talented of quarterbacks would have a hard time propping up a unit like that. Baltimore was already 1-3 before Jackson got injured.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) after a touchdown
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Seattle keeps winning, and it has one of the top offenses and defenses in the league. What more does the team have to prove?

"Back-to-back impressive wins against great defenses see the Seahawks move to 5-2 heading into their Week 8 bye," PFF writer Thomas Valentine wrote. "If there’s one consistent takeaway, it’s the performance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former first-round pick has vaulted himself into elite territory in 2025, catching 50 passes for 819 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 92.1 grade on the season — second among wide receivers. The Seahawks are now in a three-way tie at the top of the NFC West."

It seems that these power rankings, overall, aren't placing much weight on defense, but that still doesn't fully explain it. The Seahawks' offense is arguably far superior to the Ravens' in 2025.

Regardless, it appears Seattle will continue to need more and more wins to prove itself as one of the NFL's top teams. Don't expect to see them in the top 5 until late in the season when the team records can no longer be ignored.

