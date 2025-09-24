What return of 2 key defenders means for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
It's a short week for the Seattle Seahawks as they prepare for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the in-division Arizona Cardinals. But it was still enough time for them to get healthier.
The Seahawks will have cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love — two key starters for the defense — back in the lineup for Week 4, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Witherspoon (knee) missed the last two games, while Love (hamstring) sat out his first game since arriving in Seattle in 2023.
Seattle fared well without either of them in Week 3, but it's a huge boost of depth for an already top-end defense. Witherspoon brings an energy level unmatched by any player on the Seahawks' defense and is a catalyst for game-changing plays. Love has been the team's best cover safety for two full seasons and helps mightily in the downhill run defense.
How does Love and Witherspoon returning change the gameplan?
Cornerback Derion Kendrick and safeties Ty Okada and D'Anthony Bell will lose defensive snaps. All will still be contributors on special teams, but it's unlikely Love and Coby Bryant come off the field from their regular safety spots frequently.
Kendrick is the one who could continue to see some defensive snaps, as he's recorded two interceptions in three games so far this season.
Before Witherspoon's injury, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was non-committal to Riq Woolen continuing in his starting role. With Witherspoon out, he essentially had no choice but to leave Woolen in, and Kendrick took a lot of the slot corner snaps. A timeshare could begin, as Witherspoon can play outside on the boundary (Josh Jobe on the opposite side) with Kendrick in the slot.
Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) remains doubtful and will likely miss his third straight game. When Emmanwori is back in the picture, it'll further shake things up.
Other injury designations
Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) and right guard Anthony Bradford (back) are listed as questionable. Mafe and Bradford's injuries are new, and they would be fairly significant losses for the Seahawks.
Mafe is one of four primary edge rushers for the Seahawks alongside DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu. Seattle at least has the depth to compensate if Mafe isn't able to go against Arizona.
Bradford being unable to play could lead to rookie sixth-round pick Bryce Cabeldue stepping in at right guard for his first start. Seattle could also move Jalen Sundell to that spot and give Olu Oluwatimi (eight starts in 2024) the start at center. Either way, it's a position the Seahawks don't currently have much depth at.
Fullback Robbie Ouzts was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and swing tackle Josh Jones (ankle) is designated as out for Thursday.
