Why Seattle Seahawks vet Cooper Kupp is putting in overtime in QB room
Cooper Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after spending his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. A third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, Kupp quickly developed into one of the top receivers in the NFL. He recorded 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns for Los Angeles. That includes a dominant 2021 campaign in which he led the league in receptions (145), yardage (1,947), and touchdown catches (16).
His attention to detail and ability to be exactly where his quarterback needed him to be helped Kupp find that success. Now in Seattle, he's continued to employ the same tireless work ethic. Not only is he doing everything required of him as a receiver, but Kupp is also spending his free time with the quarterbacks in their meetings.
Kupp said it's "Great to hear what the thinking is happening in that room. You know, little details that you might not think of." Kupp added that this allows him to know how to be in the right spot when his quarterback needs him to be there.
Kupp says being able to see how the quarterback's mind works allows him to be a "problem solver" on offense. It's that line of thinking that helped him become Matthew Stafford's favorite target during their time together with the Rams.
Now, he's hoping to find similar success with his new quarterback, Sam Darnold, in Seattle.
