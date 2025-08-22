Seahawks RB named among NFL's early 2025 breakout candidates
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has had a decent first two seasons in the NFL, but it's always felt like he could hit another gear.
This season could very well be the year he hits that gear. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton not only named Charbonnet as a breakout candidate heading into this season, but suggested he could possibly take the starting job from Kenneth Walker III.
"Zach Charbonnet is more than a backup running back who gets leftover carries," Moton wrote. "In Kenneth Walker III's absence, he's typically made the most of his opportunities. We saw that again in the Seattle Seahawks' second exhibition game. In Week 2 of the preseason, the 24-year-old took the field with the starters while Walker sat out. He recorded five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. The 6'1", 214-pound ball-carrier finished the first drive of the game with a 15-yard run for a score.
"Last year, head coach Mike Macdonald made it known he wanted to field a more effective ground game. In two exhibition outings, the Seahawks have racked up 438 rushing yards. They're setting their offensive foundation for the regular season and may shift the backfield workloads for the top two running backs. In 2024, Walker missed six games because of injuries. Now, with a lingering foot issue, he could lose his grip on the featured role out of the backfield. Charbonnet is primed for an uptick in touches, and he could eventually surpass Walker on the depth chart."
Can Zach Charbonnet take Kenneth Walker's starting job?
Since Walker was an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2022, hehas seen his production decline each passing season.
The former Michigan State star rushed for 573 yards and seven touchdowns last season in 11 games, nearly identical production to Charbonnet's 569 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. However, the kicker is that Walker only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, half a yard behind Charbonnet's 4.2. Some of that is due to the Seahawks' atrocious offensive line and former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb outright refusing to run at times, but it's not a good look nonetheless.
More concerning than anything, though, are Walker's injury concerns. He has yet to play a full 17-game season in the NFL, and missing six games last season is definitely cause for concern.
If Walker ends up missing time again, Charbonnet could very well take the starting job for himself.
