Seahawks urged to make splash signing with 57-TD free agent wide receiver
The Seattle Seahawks had better not be planning on Marquez Valdez-Scantling being their number two option at wide receiver this year after Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If that's the idea, then Seattle may not field even an average receiver corps after over a decade of solid WR rooms.
The good news is there's still an entire draft to get through and there remain some intriguing options on the free agent market. While most of them are over 30 and relying on name power at this point - Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen qualify there - there's a new option that just hit the streets.
That would be former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who should be well-known to Seattle fans from the 815 yards he's dropped on them over the years. Kupp looks like an excellent fit for the Seahawks' new offense, and Peter Schrager at NFL Network thinks they should go for it.
Kupp is admittely past his prime but he's also by far the league's best free agent wide receiver right now. Injuries have slowed him in recent years, limiting Kupp to 32 games from 2022-2024. When healthy Kupp still has the potential to be quite productive, though. Despite the injury issues, he still managed to average about 750 yards and 5.5 touchdowns the last three years.
That's the kind of numbers you can definitely live with if you're looking for a capable WR2, which the Seahawks should definitely be after sending DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh. Kupp can probably be signed for a very reasonable mid-level deal at this point in his career, to boot. There's no reason not to kick the tires on (or better yet, aggresively pursue) their former NFC West rival.
