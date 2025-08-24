Seahawks PFF grades: Jalen Milroe, cornerbacks flunk preseason test vs. Packers
The 2025 preseason schedule for the Seattle Seahawks has finally run its course. Saturday afternoon's sloppy loss to the Green Bay Packers put an end to it, and now we can begin preparing for the big regular season opener two weeks from today against the San Francisco 49ers.
Before we jump ahead into previewing what will be a critical matchup with their most bitter rivals, there's one more round of preseason Pro Football Focus grades to get through. As you might expect, rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe didn't grade out well for his first start. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball the boundary cornerbacks had a rough game, as well. Let's break it all down.
Jalen Milroe posts lowest Seahawks grade
Context is everything, but no matter what the situation it's difficult to give Jalen Milroe anything but a failing grade for his first start at this level. He certainly did not get any favors from Seattle's backup offensive linemen, but three fumbles is at least two too many and he's going to have to work on his ball security. For the day PFF gave Milroe a 36.3 overall grade, which was the worst on the team.
Cody White tops offense
At the other end of PFF's grades for Seattle's offense was veteran wide receiver Cody White, who put his best foot forward making a case for the 53-man roster. White led all receivers with 69 yards and a touchdown and he added a 35-yard punt return on special teams, as well. For his efforts White earned the highest PFF grade for the Seahawks offense this week at 78.0 overall.
Ty Okada leads defense
On the other side of the ball there was a clear and easy favorite for the highest grade of the game. Practice squad safety Ty Okada posted an insane 92.4 overall grade, including a 92.2 in coverage thanks in large part to his stunning one-handed interception that ended Green Bay's first drive. Okada also earned an elite 86.2 grade for his tackling on a team-high 69 snaps.
Nose tackle J.R. Singleton came in a close second on defense, earning a 91.0 overall grade on the strength of a 91.9 mark in run defense. Third place went to former Washington Huskies weakside linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala at 85.4 overall. All three are unlikely to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but they made a strong case to land a spot somewhere else.
Cornerbacks bottom out
At the bottom end of Seattle's PFF grades this week were a pair of backup cornerbacks. Second-year corner Nehemiah Pritchett put in the lowest mark at 38.4 overall, thanks to a rough 38.0 in coverage. Returning veteran Shaq Griffin was the next-lowest on the list with a 48.7 overall on 46.0 in coverage.
New return specialists?
On special teams things are still a bit of a mess, but there were a couple bright spots in this phase. One of them was kickoff returner Anthony Tyus III, who totaled 58 yards on two attempts. He earned the second-best grade on special teams behind Jerrick Reed (75.3) with a 71.1 overall grade. Meanwhile, Cody White earned a strong 69.0 for his punt return work. Both are still a long shot to make the roster, but this certainly won't hurt their chances.
