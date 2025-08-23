Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada makes spectacular one-hand interception
It's been a disastrous first half at Lambeau Field for the Seattle Seahawks.
In their final preseason game, rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe has already lost two fumbles on a sack and a sneak, and the defense surrendered three consecutive scoring drives. Milroe also had a touchdown scramble wiped out by a holding penalty.
With the ball in Milroe's hands, the Seahawks have gone 0 of 3 on fourth down.
Late in the first half, the Seahawks trailed the Green Bay Packers, 17-0.
But all that bad came after a positive. In fact, it came after Ty Okada made perhaps the play of the entire NFL preseason.
On Green Bay's opening possession, the third-year safety from Montana State made a diving, one-hand interception that would make any All-Pro proud. It was the Packers' third offensive snap, and backup quarterback Malik Willis was looking downfield for receiver Malik Heath. Helping out over the top, Okada read the slight overthrow perfectly and stretched out with his right arm for a spectacular catch at Seattle's 17-yard line.
After replay review, the catch was confirmed. As was Okada's nifty 23-yard return out to the 40. There won't be a prettier Seahawks' interception all season.
The highlight play will certainly help Okada, who is trying to make the 53-man roster as a fifth safety and avoid another trip to the practice squad like the last two seasons.
