Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada makes spectacular one-hand interception

Trying to make the Seattle Seahawks' final roster as a backup safety, Ty Okada made one of the best plays of the NFL preseason against the Packers.

Richie Whitt

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs past Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
It's been a disastrous first half at Lambeau Field for the Seattle Seahawks.

In their final preseason game, rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe has already lost two fumbles on a sack and a sneak, and the defense surrendered three consecutive scoring drives. Milroe also had a touchdown scramble wiped out by a holding penalty.

With the ball in Milroe's hands, the Seahawks have gone 0 of 3 on fourth down.

Late in the first half, the Seahawks trailed the Green Bay Packers, 17-0.

But all that bad came after a positive. In fact, it came after Ty Okada made perhaps the play of the entire NFL preseason.

On Green Bay's opening possession, the third-year safety from Montana State made a diving, one-hand interception that would make any All-Pro proud. It was the Packers' third offensive snap, and backup quarterback Malik Willis was looking downfield for receiver Malik Heath. Helping out over the top, Okada read the slight overthrow perfectly and stretched out with his right arm for a spectacular catch at Seattle's 17-yard line.

After replay review, the catch was confirmed. As was Okada's nifty 23-yard return out to the 40. There won't be a prettier Seahawks' interception all season.

The highlight play will certainly help Okada, who is trying to make the 53-man roster as a fifth safety and avoid another trip to the practice squad like the last two seasons.

Ty Okada
Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.