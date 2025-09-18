All Seahawks

Analyst predicts monster game from floundering Seahawks corner Riq Woolen vs. Saints

Woolen's 2025 season is off to a brutal start - but he could be in for a get-right game against Spencer Rattler and the Saints

Tim Weaver

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) runs through a drill during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) runs through a drill during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have one of the top defensive units in the NFL this year, as we expected them to be coming in. However, there are weaknesses to be found. Inside linebacker Tyrice Knight is generally acknowledged as the weakest link in the chain.

However, one could make a better case that right now the guy to go after for this Seahawks defense is their uber-athletic star cornerback, Riq Woolen. In Week 1 Woolen gave up two huge completions in crunch time, including a game-winning touchdown that he should have intercepted.

Last week, Woolen followed it up with another poor performance, winding up with the lowest PFF grade for any Seattle starter on defense.

While it's been a bad start, we know Woolen still has an insanely high ceiling thanks to his ball skills, size and athleticism. At least one analyst is predicting a big get-right game from Woolen this week against Spencer Rattler the Saints. Here's the projection from Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut.

2 INTs predicted for Riq Woolen Week 3

"Meanwhile, Riq Woolen is the perfect candidate to ruin Rattler’s day after allowing 18.2 yards per reception across the first two games. After receiving no public support from his coaching staff, Woolen could have a chip on his shoulders for this one."

DK Metcalf
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Whether it happens this week or not, Woolen is going to need a breakout game sooner rather than later. Heading into Week 3 he has a 38.0 grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 127th out of 138 qualifying cornerbacks so far.

Woolen's traditional coverage stats are no better. Through two games he's allowed a 75% completion rate - up over 20 points from his career average. He's also give up 12.3 yards per target - more than double his career number - and a 155.2 passer rating compared to 72.2 for his career.

If this trend continues Woolen is going to trash whatever trade value he might have and severely limit how much money he's going to make on his next contract.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB

Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3

How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have

It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.