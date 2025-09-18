Analyst predicts monster game from floundering Seahawks corner Riq Woolen vs. Saints
The Seattle Seahawks appear to have one of the top defensive units in the NFL this year, as we expected them to be coming in. However, there are weaknesses to be found. Inside linebacker Tyrice Knight is generally acknowledged as the weakest link in the chain.
However, one could make a better case that right now the guy to go after for this Seahawks defense is their uber-athletic star cornerback, Riq Woolen. In Week 1 Woolen gave up two huge completions in crunch time, including a game-winning touchdown that he should have intercepted.
Last week, Woolen followed it up with another poor performance, winding up with the lowest PFF grade for any Seattle starter on defense.
While it's been a bad start, we know Woolen still has an insanely high ceiling thanks to his ball skills, size and athleticism. At least one analyst is predicting a big get-right game from Woolen this week against Spencer Rattler the Saints. Here's the projection from Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut.
2 INTs predicted for Riq Woolen Week 3
"Meanwhile, Riq Woolen is the perfect candidate to ruin Rattler’s day after allowing 18.2 yards per reception across the first two games. After receiving no public support from his coaching staff, Woolen could have a chip on his shoulders for this one."
Whether it happens this week or not, Woolen is going to need a breakout game sooner rather than later. Heading into Week 3 he has a 38.0 grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 127th out of 138 qualifying cornerbacks so far.
Woolen's traditional coverage stats are no better. Through two games he's allowed a 75% completion rate - up over 20 points from his career average. He's also give up 12.3 yards per target - more than double his career number - and a 155.2 passer rating compared to 72.2 for his career.
If this trend continues Woolen is going to trash whatever trade value he might have and severely limit how much money he's going to make on his next contract.
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB
Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3
How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have
It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons