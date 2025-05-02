Odd fullback pick named Seahawks' most questionable in 2025 NFL draft
Numerous NFL draft analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, gave GM John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks strong marks for their 2025 draft class.
The team wound up choosing 11 players, nine on the offensive side of the ball. It began with North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel at No. 18 in the first round, and ended with UNLV wideout Ricky White III going in the seventh round (238th overall). The club traded up in the second round to get South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, and used a third-round selection on University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports put together a list of each NFL’s team’s most questionable selection when it came to last week’s draft. As for Schneider and the ‘Hawks, the choice was 6’3”, 274-pounder tight end Robbie Ouzts, who apparently will have a position change via the team.
“Seattle is another team that had a good draft. The Seahawks filled a variety of needs while also picking up value in the process. Ouzts’ size will render him more of a role player and there could be an argument that it was a little early to fill that particular role. I was a fan of the player and think he could contribute more as a pass catcher than his film suggests, but that stands out as the (team’s) most questionable choice.”
In his pre-draft scouting report of the former member of the Crimson Tide, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw Ouzts as a “priority free agent,” which would imply that using a fifth-round pick on him may have been a bit of a reach. “A move to fullback will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot,” stated Zierlein. Not surprisingly, that appears to be the plan in new offensive coordinator’s Klint Kubiak’s system.
