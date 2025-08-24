What Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe said after brutal game vs. Packers starters
If all goes according to plan, we won't see Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe start another game until next August in the 2026 preseason. That means today's start against the Green Bay Packers will likely leave a pretty bad, lasting taste in our mouths, but that's life in the NFL.
Milroe's outing today at Lambeau Field was bad, there's no debating that. While he managed to avoid throwing any interceptions Milroe's ball security was lacking, resulting in three lost fumbles for turnovers that erased any chance Seattle's backups might have had at an upset.
To his credit, Milroe made no effort to duck accountability for his performance. After the game he showed off more of those famous intangibles that we've been hearing about all offseason. Here's what Milroe had to say to the media afterwards.
Jalen Milroe on rough game vs. Packers
It would be wrong to say that Milroe's performance was a total loss, though. His rushing prowess flashed for the third straight game and he completed a handful of impressive zippy downfield passes. Once Green Bay's backups were in the game he led one scoring drive and would have had another if not for a holding penalty calling it back.
That's about all you can expect from a very raw rookie making his first start against a first-string defense with a backup offensive line in front of him.
Milroe is guaranteed to get more chances. Hopefully the next time we see him on the field it will be under better circumstances.
