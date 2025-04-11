Seahawks QB Sam Darnold comments on learning Klint Kubiak’s offense
Off a 10-7 season that failed to produce a playoff appearance, the Seattle Seahawks opted to shake up its offense this offseason. General manager John Schneider dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the process, the Seahawks added picks in the second (Metcalf) and third (Smith) round.
There’s also a new offensive coordinator for Mike Macdonald in well-respected Klint Kubiak, who ran the New Orleans Saints’ attack in 2024. He is with his fifth organization in as many years. That includes being the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021. Prior to joining the Saints, he was Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator with the 49ers in 2023.
New Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold was also with San Francisco that season. On Thursday at The Masters (of all places), he spoke with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge about what’s ahead for him as he joins his fifth franchise in eight years.
The third overall pick in 2018 by the New York Jets, Darnold was a major disappointment with the Green and White and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The former USC standout also struggled in Charlotte, and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Niners in 2023. He appeared in 10 games but made just one start. However, a year with Shanahan and Kubiak proved to be invaluable.
The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal in 2024, but drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round roughly a month later. The latter went down during the preseason with a torn meniscus in his right knee, and Darnold would take the bull by the horns by putting up career numbers. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and Kevin O’Connell was named NFL Coach of the Year.
Now he’s a member of a Seahawks’ team (his fifth employer) and reunited with Kubiak, which could add up to a lot of positives (if they can fix the offensive line) for Macdonald’s club.
