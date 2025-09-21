All Seahawks

Seahawks sit Sam Darnold, sub in Drew Lock to finish off blowout of Saints

This is about as insulting as it gets.

Tim Weaver

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks still have a few minutes to play, but their total embarrassment of the New Orleans Saints is all but complete. With 12:45 to go in the fourth quarter, the team has taken out starting quarterback Sam Darnold and subbed in their backup Drew Lock. They lead the Saints by a score of 44-13.

Darnold looked as potent as we have seen him since he had his big breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year. He finihsed off the team's first drive of the game with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the rest is history.

Everything he did so well in Minnesota last year was on display, from ducking pressure and making throws on the run to delivering multiple darts of 25+ yards down the field.

Darnold ends his third start for Seattle with a line of 14/18 for 218 yards, two touchdown passes, no interceptions, no fumbles and a 154.2 passer rating. He'd had a perfect passer rating going for a while but a couple of incompletions in the third quarter ruined that for him.

Drew Lock is seeing his first action in a regular season game since he finished out the year with the New York Giants last season. Lock went 22/29 for 138 yards, one touchdown, one intereption and a 82.3 passer rating in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants went 1-4 with Lock starting.

Tim Weaver
