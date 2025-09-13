Over for Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet among best NFL Week 2 prop bets
You can only learn so much from one game, but a few clear patterns emerged from our first look at the Seattle Seahawks' new offense under Klint Kubiak. For one thing, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed No. 1 guy at wide receiver. In fact it might be more accurate to call him WR1, 2 and 3.
There was also a big change in the run game, with Zach Charbonnet effectively taking over as the starter and lead rusher for Seattle over Kenneth Walker III. While they weren't able to get much going against a tough 49ers front-seven, things should get easier this week.
According to Tyler Sullivan at CBS Sports, Charbonnet's prop bet for over 42.5 rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers is one of this week's best bets.
"In his career, Charbonnet has exceeded this current rushing yards prop in nine of the 10 games he's logged double-digit carries, including last week against the Niners. On top of the added opportunity, the Steelers are coming off a Week 1 performance where they allowed 134 rushing yards to backs, which was the third-highest in the league."
In addition to seeing more snaps and 12 carries to Walker's 10, Charbonnet was the guy who got the ball at the goal line the one time the Seahawks were in range to score. Charbonnet was able to punch it in and score the only touchdown of the game for Seattle.
Walker is the better athlete of the two and still appears to be Mike Macdonald's preferred pass-catching running back (he saw three targets compared to zero for Charbonnet) but he appears to have fallen out of favor - and his season debut performance isn't going to help matters, as advanced stats show Walker was the league's least-decisive runner last week.
For now, we'll move forward assuming Charbonnet is now the guy - and he should see his share of the run game increase over time.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible