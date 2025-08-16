What Seahawks WR Jake Bobo said about his huge game against Chiefs
The Seattle Seahawks offense impressed in so many different ways in last night's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs that it's difficult to name all of them. Their offensive line was pulverizing for the second straight game, their running backs took full advantage, their quarterbacks were sharp and their tight end/fullbacks continue to be an integral part of the whole.
Perhaps the most revealing thing was the depth on display from Seattle's wide receiver room, which was supposed to be derelict in the absence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Instead, the Seahawks showed they have legitimate playmakers all the way down their depth chart, as their now No. 5 wideout Jake Bobo put on a show, scoring two touchdowns against a tough Chiefs defense.
Jake Bobo TD No. 1
Jake Bobo TD No. 2
Yes it's only preseason, but it takes real ability to make both of those plays. To have a dynamic receiver that far down in the pecking order is a gift that no other team in the NFL can boast right now.
After it was over, Bobo spoke to the media about his big game.
Jake Bobo comments
Bobo's star may yet be rising, too. Marquez Valdez-Scantling is supposed to be the team's new WR3, but we have yet to see or hear about him making any plays, either at training camp or in preseason action. Meanwhile, surging rookie Tory Horton Jr. suffered an ankle injury last night, so Bobo could be in line for a bigger role at the outset of the season.
