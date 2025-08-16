Seahawks injury updates: Rising rookie WR Tory Horton 'got a little bit of an ankle'
With his injury history in college and his recent rise through the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver ranks, any indicators that Tory Horton might be banged up immediately bring thoughts of putting him in bubble wrap for the rest of the preseason.
That fear came true on Friday night, as The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell reported that Horton was late back to the sideline after halftime and not in pads after seeing limited snaps in the first half.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald addressed Horton's status following the team's 33-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, indicating the injury was minor.
"Tory got a little bit of an ankle," Macdonald told reporters after the game. "He could have gone back in; we just shut him down. He wanted to go back in — that was my call."
If anything, Macdonald holding Horton out of the game for the second half only further indicates Horton's stature in the Seahawks' wide receiver room. His importance to the offense is growing, and Macdonald clearly wanted to prevent any further injury to his rising pass-catcher.
Horton has been pushing out veteran free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling for first-team reps in training camp, and that has translated to the games.
Horton suffered a season-ending knee injury in his final season at Colorado State in 2024, finishing the campaign with just 26 catches for 353 yards and one touchdown. That injury is what dropped him to the fifth round of the NFL Draft in the first place, and those who saw his college film haven't been surprised by his immediate impact in training camp.
Even with the ankle injury, Horton finished with one catch for 12 yards. That wasn't quite as productive as his three-catch, 31-yard debut that was also capped by a spinning touchdown between three defenders last week. With fewer opportunities, that makes sense.
