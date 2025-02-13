NFL analyst names Seahawks among potential suitors for top OL in free agency
Offensive line deficiencies have become the never-ending theme surrounding the Seattle Seahawks when free agency and the NFL Draft roll around. The Seahawks haven't found many anchors in the last decade, and have just one lineman drafted in 2021 or earlier still on the roster (Stone Forsythe).
Seattle's offensive line ranked near the bottom of the league during the 2024 season in most metrics. With new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton officially hired, the Seahawks will now look to build a more stable unit for next season.
The 33rd Team NFL Analyst Marcus Mosher named the Seahawks a potential landing spot for current Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith — a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024 — in free agency.
"[Smith] made the Pro Bowl for the first time during the 2024 season and is just 25, which means his best football could still be ahead of him," Mosher wrote. "Considering all of his experience, play, and age, it’s likely that Smith could end up being one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in the league after free agency.
"Smith should have plenty of suitors, as teams with young quarterbacks will be willing to overpay to solidify the middle of their offensive line. Expect him to have a robust market early in free agency."
Mosher projected Smith could court a contract worth $84 million over four years ($21 million per year). That won't be easy for the Seahawks to swing considering they are still over $13 million in the red cap-wise, but it would be money well spent if able to bring Smith on.
Eventually, the Seahawks will have to spend on their offensive front, and Smith is a prime option to spend on. Smith's age and 79 total starts (including playoffs) is an impressive resume for someone who has played just four seasons in the NFL. The postseason experience is invaluable.
The Philadelphia Eagles have three of the top-15 paid offensive linemen in the entire league, per Over The Cap, and that's why they won Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Seattle will need to spend some money on the trenches if it hopes to be back in postseason contention annually.
