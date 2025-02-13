Seahawks projected to pick DB with Kyle Hamilton comp in 2025 NFL Draft
The secondary isn't a weakness for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, but drafting talent over need can be advantageous on a case-by-case basis. That may apply to the team's secondary this offseason.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso projected Seattle will add to its safety room in this year's draft, selecting Georgia's Malaki Starks in the first round at No. 18 overall. It's a bold prediction but is based on Starks' similarities to Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald coached from 2022-23.
"Starks is the ideal do-everything safety type for Mike Macdonald in Seattle," Trapasso wrote. "He's not quite Kyle Hamilton freaky athletically but handled a plethora of duties in Kirby Smart's advanced defense at Georgia."
Starks is the top-ranked safety in the CBS Sports database and 14th-ranked overall player. In 43 games played over three seasons at Georgia, Starks totaled 197 tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections. As a senior in 2024, Starks finished with 77 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception.
While a true standout, potential star safety would be a great weapon for Macdonald's defense, Seattle has far more pressing needs on its roster. With Julian Love playing on a fresh three-year, $33 million extension he signed last offseason and Coby Bryant emerging as a potential starter alongside Love, safety is far from a priority in the first round of the draft.
It wouldn't be completely out of left field from Seattle's front office, as cornerback wasn't a desperate need when the team drafted Devon Witherspoon in 2023. General manager John Schneider and then-head coach Pete Carroll made that selection because they believed Witherspoon would be an elite talent, and he's since made back-to-back Pro Bowls.
Still, the interior offensive line and edge rusher position groups need to be addressed much sooner in the draft. The former is by far Seattle's biggest issue, as it held back the rushing offense immensely this past season.
Starks would be a quality addition, but would also be more of a luxury selection if Seattle can't plug its offensive line holes in free agency.
