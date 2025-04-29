Seahawks predicted to reach for Notre Dame RB in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft may now be in the rear-view mirror, but draft season truly never ends.
From the moment last week's draft wrapped up, analysts were already releasing their way-too-early mock drafts and big boards for 2026. Obviously, those projections can and likely will look very different a year from now, but that's part of the fun of the draft.
In one of these early mock drafts, however, the Seattle Seahawks are predicted to make a pick that some won't be very happy with. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has them taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 14 overall pick.
"The stigma around taking running backs in the first round has decreased recently after we watched Ashton Jeanty become a top-10 pick and Omarion Hampton get selected during the draft's first night," Sobleski wrote. "Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker III is about to enter a contract year in Seattle and has been significantly less productive every year since his rookie season.
"Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald comes from the Baltimore Ravens where running the ball is a priority, and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love was electric enough last season to be worth the first-round selection."
Make no mistake, Love is a very good player. He rushed for 1,125 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns last season to will the Notre Dame offense to the national championship game.
In fact, he ranks No. 7 on a 2026 big board by Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Trevor Sikkema, so it could be considered a steal from that perspective.
"The sophomore was the second-most-valuable back in the nation, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, while his 91.0 overall PFF grade was fifth. Love’s 38% forced missed tackle rate also ranked second among Power Four running backs this past season, while his 6.9 yards per carry sat third. His fantastic athleticism enables him to run through or hurdle defenders, making him a threat to score from anywhere on the field."
However, there's always going to be that stigma about taking a running back in the first round, let alone that early on. Even after Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and others revitalized the market for the position last season, it's still seen as one of the less valuable positions.
Regardless of how their current running back room changes between now and next year, it could be hard to justify spending a first-round pick on one, especially if there are more pressing needs on the roster.
