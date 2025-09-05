PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown
Despite having home-field advantage (assuming season ticket holders haven't all sold out already) the Seattle Seahawks are considered 1.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers this week, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Most experts (roughly two-thirds) are also expecting the Niners to come out on top in Sunday's game.
If the odds and the experts were always right there'd be no need to play the games, though. We think the Seahawks are a great upset pick this week, and we're not alone. According to an analysis by Pro Football Focus, Seattle should be able to defy the odds.
PFF on Seahawks-49ers
The main reasoning here is that the 49ers' biggest weakness (outside zone run defense) plays right into the hands of the Seahawks, who will be running a heavy outsize zone scheme under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
More importantly, it seems Seattle finally has the right personnel to actually enginner a strong run game. The starting offensive line performed brilliantly during the preseason - especially as run blockers. The tight ends, fullbacks and wide receivers were all strong in this department, too.
It's a big if, but if that dynamic does carry over into the regular season, these Seahawks are going to be really, really hard to beat - even for conference heavyweights like the 49ers.
Better yet, the Niners' own run game is likely to be far from 100%, as San Francisco's superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has become a late addition to the 49ers' injury report.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shares surprising NFC West prediction
Seattle Seahawks give classy gesture for released practice squad players
Fantasy analyst calls Sam Darnold repeating 2024 success a ‘tough sell’
Julian Love on how Sam Darnold is making the Seahawks defense better