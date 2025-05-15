Seahawks vs. 49ers: Early odds released for NFL Week 1 matchup
Now that the 2025 NFL schedule has been released, we have a better idea of the Seattle Seahawks' potential path to the playoffs. It all starts with an NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers to open the season.
This Week 1 game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle. Last season, the Seahawks and 49ers split their season series, with both teams winning on the road. So which team is favored in the 2025 season opener?
Draft Kings released odds for each Week 1 game and San Francisco was listed as a 1.5-point favorite over Seattle.
The over/under for the game was set at 45.5 points. Last season, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks, 36-24, in Week 6. Seattle later defeated San Francisco, 20-17, during Week 11.
In 2024, the Seahawks got off to a 3-0 start before losing three straight games to fall to 3-3. Head coach Mike Macdonald still finished strong with a 10-7 record in his first season replacing Pete Carroll in Seattle.
The 49ers are coming off a rare bad season in which they won just six games. While we don't expect San Francisco to be bad two years in a row, the team suffered some big losses over the offseason.
The offense will likely be fine with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, however, the team lost some key pieces on defense. On the flip side, the Seahawks improved on defense but underwent massive changes on offense.
Sam Darnold replaces Geno Smith at quarterback, but whether or not that's an upgrade remains to be seen. Either way, this Week 1 NFC West showdown should be a fun way to kick off the 2025 season in Seattle.
