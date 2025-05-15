The 4 toughest games on the Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 season schedule
In 2024, Mike Macdonald’s debut as an NFL head coach resulted in a 10-7 mark. However, for the second straight year, the Seattle Seahawks finished with a winning record and failed to reach the playoffs. This year’s slate sees Macdonald’s club begin and end with a clash with the 49ers. Seattle will also play five of its final eight games on the road.
General manager John Schneider was extremely busy this offseason, and the Seahawks’ offense will have a very different look. Will it be enough to make a difference in the always-competitive NFC West. Here’s a look at Seattle’s four toughest assignments in 2025.
Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Both the Seahawks and Buccaneers are celebrating their 50th season in 2025, the clubs beginning play back in 1976. Both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield (teammates with the Panthers in 2022) were part of the quarterback class of 2018, and each have revived their careers. Seattle’s defense will have to contend with one of the NFL’s best wide receiving in six-time Pro Bowler, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and 2024 rookie standout Jalen McMillan.
Week 7: vs. Houston Texans
Mike Macdonald’s club will get an extra day to prepare for the reigning AFC South champions. The Texans have won eight division titles dating back to 2011, and they will be in the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2017 for this Monday night clash. Both Houston and Seattle won 10 games this past season, and the Texans will be looking to reach the playoffs for a third straight year—something the franchise has never accomplished in its brief history.
Week 9: at Washington Commanders
Seattle at Washington still sounds funny, but the Commanders were no joke in 2024. The team rebounded from a 4-13 showing and last-place finish in the NFC East to 12-5 and an appearance in the NFC title game (for the first time since 1991). Quarterback Jayden Daniels was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the team added former Niners’ wideout/Seahawks’ nemesis Deebo Samuel via trade. It could be an intriguing Sunday night in D.C.
Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams
Both the Seahawks and Sean McVay’s Rams finished 10-7 in 2024. The teams split their two-game set, and each club was 4-2 vs. NFC West rivals. The Rams captured the top spot based on the rarely-implemented strength of victory tiebreaker. New Vikings/turned Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold lost twice to McVay’s club in 2024. Will Matthew Stafford be tempted to target to new Seahawks’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp? The rematch is in Week 16.
