Seahawks projected to double up on Georgia defenders in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of improving their front seven at some point during the offseason.
That's why ClutchPoints writer Lorenzo J. Reyna suggests that the Seahawks double down on the Georgia Bulldogs in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In Round 1, Reyna has the Seahawks taking pass rusher Mykel Williams.
"Edge rises as a pressing need for the Seahawks. Lead pass rusher Leonard Williams is in his 30s. Derick Hall broke out with eight sacks. But there wasn't much edge heat outside of the veteran and 23-year-old," Reyna writes.
"Williams likely will have some of the strongest arms among the NFL Draft class. He uses his limbs to jolt blockers then cause congestion near the trenches. Williams produced this unique mark in Athens: More than 30 percent of his tackles came behind the line of scrimmage, per Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. A tackle-for-loss machine will appeal to Macdonald."
Last season, the Seahawks took two defensive backs from Auburn in Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, and while the latter didn't work out in Seattle, it shows a willingness from the front office to do the same this year.
That's why Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker was chosen in the second round of Reyna's mock draft.
"Macdonald and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde can envision Walker as a hybrid defender. Walker took snaps as an off-ball linebacker, but also rushed off the edge. Macdonald has thrived with versatile defenders before in Baltimore. So Walker is perfect in Seattle," Reyna writes.
"Walker is a more twitchy athlete compared to Williams. Except Williams is more highly touted off his size and extensive game experience. Walker also doesn't look like a three-down edge rusher. The combination of Durde and Macdonald will need to come up with situational rush packages for Walker."
The Seahawks will hope to hit on at least one, but if they can hit two home runs here, it could vault Seattle's defense back among the league's best.
