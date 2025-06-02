Seattle Seahawks predicted to pick 'powerful' Alabama bull rusher in 2026 NFL draft
Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, there was a case for the Seattle Seahawks to use one of their picks on a defensive lineman. While their current starting trio of Leonard Williams, Johnathan Hankins and Jarran Reed is good, it's also old - all of them being on the wrong side of 30 and a couple of them being well past that major milestone.
At the time Hankins was still a free agent, though - so we thought they might pick a younger, cheaper defensive lineman to replace him. Whether the board just didn't fall their way or if it was never on the menu to begin with, in the end they passed on the 2025 DL class.
And so we can probably expect DE/DL to be a high priority in next year's draft - especially if 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II doesn't take a significant leap forward this coming season.
If that's the case, one name to watch is LT Overon from Alabama. A new 2026 NFL mock draft from Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports has him going to the Seahawks at No. 13 overall.
CBS on Seahawks-LT Overton pick
"Overton has a thick frame and plays with violent hands; he's able to disengage quickly from blocks and can rag-doll interior OL to the ground on his way to the ball-carrier. He can win with a powerful bull rush but doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves beyond that. He is surprisingly bendy for his size but doesn't consistently win with speed. He's better vs. the run than as a pass rusher right now, but there is a lot to like."
Overton (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Texas A&M before transfering to Alabama last year. All together he has appeared in 36 career college games, totaling 90 combined tackles (six for loss), and three sacks.
Those aren't the kind of numbers that get NFL fans salivating about a prospect, but it's important to remember that college stats are less important than quality traits.
Despite the underwhelming production, Overton is regularly disruptive on tape and moves more like an edge rusher than an iDL. The scouting report on Overton also mentions his range, functional strength and high motor as positives.
On the downside, Overton gets dinged for not having a really defined role - but that could also be spun as a positive - especially with a defensive mind like Mike Macdonald's.
