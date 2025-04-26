Seahawks among first participants in new NFL uniform program
The Seattle Seahawks will reportedly add to their wardrobe this season, and they won't be the only ones.
During Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, Nike and the NFL announced Rivalries, an all-new uniform program with designs "born from local community insights." Teams in the NFC West and AFC East will be the first to receive these uniforms, with two divisions - one in each conference - receiving them each year until 2028.
"The NFL is home to some of the biggest football rivalries, and today marks a historical moment for the NFL as we share Rivalries with the world,” NFL chief revenue officer Renie Anderson said, per a Nike press release. “Together with Nike, we are harnessing the power of rivalry matchups to bring fan excitement and community pride to the next level. Through specially designed player uniforms and limited-edition fan gear, we will embark on a journey that inspires competitive spirit and reveals the winner in all of us.”
Each team will debut their Rivalries uniform during a home game against a division rival. After that, the uniform will remain in the team's wardrobe for three years without replacing any existing alternate uniforms.
The program reportedly takes inspiration from the NBA's City Edition uniforms as well as MLB's City Connect uniforms. The staggered rollout of these uniforms is more similar to the latter, however.
"The four-year rollout was designed to build the program out over time and highlight the unique rivalries individually, rather than doing it all at once," Anderson said. "This will also build anticipation over time."
Seattle has worn the same primary uniforms since the league partnered with Nike back in 2012, with only very minor changes. However, the Seahawks have introduced a few new alternate looks over the years, most notably their "action green" Color Rush uniforms and their wildly-popular royal blue throwback uniforms.
The new uniforms for all eight teams will reportedly be revealed at some point this offseason.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger
Seahawks updated, upgraded offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick
Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft