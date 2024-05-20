Seattle Seahawks Have 2 Assistant Coaches Participating in Accelerator Program
The Seattle Seahawks coaching staff will have two assistant coaches participate in the Coach Accelerator Program in passing game coordinator Karl Scott and quarterbacks coach Charles London.
The program began in 2022 to bring in coaches from diverse backgrounds to develop their leadership skills and give them a platform to develop relationships with executives and owners.
“Developing diverse coaching talent through the Accelerator program is a key priority," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release from the NFL. “In its fifth iteration, this program continues to be an effective avenue for club owners and executives to be exposed to the skillset and unique backgrounds of highly qualified coaching candidates, and for the program's participants to network with one another and engage in professional development sessions."- NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell
The NFL is hosting 27 total coaches with 25 currently on NFL coaches staff for the fifth iteration of the program that launched in 2022. The NFL hosted a front office accelerator in December in Dallas, Texas and last year's coaching accelerator was held in Minnesota at the Minnesota Vikings home in Eagan, MN.
As the only holdover from Pete Carroll's previous staff retained by Mike Macdonald, Scott is entering his third season with the Seahawks after spending three seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama and one season on the Vikings staff. London is entering his first season with the Seahawks and also in his third Coach Accelerator summit, as he attended the first two when with the Tennessee Titans as a quarterback coach.