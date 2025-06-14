Seahawks vet Cooper Kupp zings Sam Darnold's '6-year-old' dinner choices
Sam Darnold will be playing with his fifth NFL team since getting drafted this coming season. Stops with the Jets, Panthers, 49ers, Vikings, and now, the Seattle Seahawks meant a series of big changes - and not just learning a new playbook with each new destination. Getting into rhythm with your new wide receivers is critical for any quarterback, regardless of scheme.
One of the most important connections for Darnold to develop is the one with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who also joined the Seahawks on a three-year deal back in March. On the field Kupp has been impressed by Darnold's command of the offense. Off the field? Kupp seems to think that Darnold's choice of food could use some growing up.
Here's what Kupp told reporters about Darnold wanting to go out for chicken strips and fries, per Cameron Van Til at Seattle Sports radio.
"'The way it came off was like he wanted to go get some fries and chicken strips... And like, look, I have a 6 year old. I can bring you his food. I can bring that and I’ll go eat something good... But it ended up being fine. He ventured out and was at least willing to try some stuff. … I may have misread him. We’ll see. Time will tell."
Funny. For the record, Kupp is only three years older than Darnold, but the difference between what a 28 year old will eat and a 31 year old can be a vast ocean. What matters is that they put in the extra reps together on the field to get their chemistry going before Week 1.
As far as dinners go, technically it's better for Darnold to avoid any fried foods - but it is the middle of June and eating like a bird is no guarantee of success, either. Tom Brady - who probably still hasn't tasted a strawberry - might be the most-accomplished competitor in the history of this sport, but Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan both enjoyed a diet of steak, brown liquor and cigars. That's just another way of saying that there's more than one way to get it done. Enjoy your chicken fingers, Sam.
