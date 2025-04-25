All Seahawks

Seahawks go offense in Round 2, defense in Round 3 in Day 2 NFL mock draft

The Seattle Seahawks addressed a huge need on the offensive line on Day 1 of the NFL draft. John Schneider has four picks at his disposal on Day 2.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) carries the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mike Macdonald’s team entered Thursday night with the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by nine more selections in the final six rounds. For those concerned that general manager John Schneider would not address the offensive line on Thursday evening, the Seattle Seahawks opted for versatile blocker Grey Zabel from North Dakota State.

Fast forward to later today. Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his thoughts on what teams would be doing on Day 2 of the NFL draft. When it comes to Schneider and the Seahawks, they own four selections on Friday. That would be Nos. 50 and 52 in the second round, and Nos. 82 and 92 in the third round.

Flick has the Seahawks giving new quarterback Sam Darnold two more weapons in Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams and University of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. When it came to Williams, Flick had this evaluation. “Athletic and snappy with the chance to hit big plays and win in tight quarters, Williams fits well with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp in Seattle.”

Then there’s the former Hurricane. “Loose and athletic with the speed to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally, Arroyo is one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the class and would fit nicely in the Seahawks’ offense.”

Bradyn Swinson
The script flips to defense in Round 3. First up, there’s LSU defender Bradyn Swinson, who totaled 58 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2024. Ten picks later, the Seahawks added a little muscle up the middle in Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

Despite winning 10 games this past season, this is a team that had some definitive needs—most notably in the trenches on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

