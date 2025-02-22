Seahawks legend vouches for character of Ernest Jones
Since his arrival on Oct. 23, Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones seemed like a perfect fit in the Emerald City.
Jones, who previously played for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, was instrumental in the mid-season turnaround, particularly against the run. In 10 games following the trade from Tennessee, Jones had 94 total tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble to establish himself as a centerpiece of the defense. He's due to hit free agency in only a few weeks, and out of all of Seattle's free agents, he's arguably the most important one to keep around.
Jones seems like a great player to have both on the field and in the locker room, but apparently, not everyone agrees with the latter.
On Friday, Jones posted a lengthy rant on social media calling out someone who previously referred to him as a "locker room cancer." He didn't name any names, or even mention what team this incident occured with, but it's clear he was understandably not happy.
Clearly, one of his Seahawks teammates wwas having none of that. Longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who may also be in his final days in Seattle, showed Jones that he has his back all the way.
"Ernest has been a great teammate!" Lockett wrote. "Definitely someone that I would want on my team! He does things the right way! He’s a hard worker! And he makes game changing plays! He’s definitely a player that is needed in a locker room!"
Jones definitely appreciated that support, writing "My GUY! Much love bro!" in response.
Lockett, 33, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks, and he's been just as important off the field as on it. The former All-Pro is always among the first to stick up for his teammates, and even with his future in question, he's still bringing that same energy.
If Lockett and Jones have truly played their final games in Seattle, the Seahawks will sorely miss both of them for many reasons.
