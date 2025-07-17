Seattle Seahawks earn high spot in NFL analyst’s 2025 defensive rankings
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently came out with his team defensive rankings for the 2025 season. He has the Denver Broncos at the top of the list. In 2024, Sean Payton’s team finished seventh in fewest total yards allowed per game, and led the league with 63 sacks.
At the No. 7 spot, he has the Seattle Seahawks, a 10-win team this past season which failed to make the playoffs. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, it starts with the club's current head coach.
“After a staggering defensive drop-off in the Ravens’ playoff-free campaign of 2021,” explained Filice, “John Harbaugh recalled Mike Macdonald from his brother’s college team (Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines) and tasked the former Baltimore assistant with restoring the unit’s proud tradition. In Year 1 with Macdonald as coordinator, the Ravens ranked fifth in defensive points allowed. In Year 2, they jumped to No. 1. Consequently, Seattle hired Macdonald as head coach, hoping to revitalize a defense that had significantly atrophied in the latter years of Pete Carroll’s tenure, finishing 28th in defensive points allowed in 2023.”
There were three stages of Seattle’s defense in 2024. Macdonald’s club allowed three offensive touchdowns during its 3-0 start, 20 offensive TDs during a 1-5 midseason slump, and just 14 offensive touchdowns in the club’s 6-2 finish.
“In Year 1 under Macdonald,” explained Filice, “the Seahawks ranked ninth—and they have the pieces in place to make another jump in Year 2. Pro Bowler Leonard Williams headlines a deep front that should get more from 2024 first-rounder Byron Murphy II and could receive an additional boost from veteran addition DeMarcus Lawrence. Ernest Jones IV arrived in Seattle via trade last October and immediately settled the linebacker position, leading to a three-year, $33 million extension in March.
“The secondary could be the best position group on the team,” added Filice, “with alpha dog Devon Witherspoon flanked by versatile safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant, as well as unfathomably long and fast corner Riq Woolen. Speaking of size/speed freaks, Seattle grabbed Nick Emmanwori in the second round of April’s draft. That’s a fun toy for Macdonald to play with. All in all, this defense has immense upside, given the play-caller and the personnel.”
This team knows how to rush the passer, and was improved against the run following the arrival of Jones at midseason. If the Seahawks can learn to force some turnovers (18 takeaways in 17 games in 2024), this could be a very scary unit.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season