NFL analyst says former Gamecocks' DB is most intriguing Seahawks rookie outside R1
It was a very busy offseason for a team that won 10 games in 2024. Unfortunately for first-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks, that victory total wasn’t good enough for the club to claim a playoff berth. The ‘Hawks finished with the same record as the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams, but lost out on a division title via the strength of victory tiebreaker.
Recently, John Boyle of Seahawks.com fielded questions via the site’s “mailbag.” One involved the team’s rookie class, and which of the young players have an opportunity to be opening-week starters? Boyle explained that first-rounder Grey Zabel is expected to take over the left guard spot. He also spoke about the chances for fullback Robbie Ouzts, tight end Elijah Arroyo, wide receiver Tory Horton, and quarterback Jalen Milroe. Eventually, his focus turned to the other side of the ball, and the 35th overall pick in April’s draft.
“But the name that intrigues me most when it comes to rookie contributions,” said Boyle, “aside from Zabel, is second-round pick Nick Emmanwori. With Julian Love and Coby Bryant on the team, Emmanwori probably won’t be asked to start and play every down right away, but his combination of size, athleticism and playmaking ability means Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald should have plenty of ways to get Emmanwori on the field.
“Already in offseason workouts,” explained Boyle, “we’ve seen Emmanwori line up in multiple spots all over the defense, and Macdonald has used plenty three-safety looks in his defenses over the years when that position is a strength on the roster, which it appears to be for the Seahawks.”
Emmanwori and veteran DeMarcus Lawrence were general manager John Schneider’s biggest offseason additions on defense. A more consistent pass rush and a talented playmaker in the secondary could be the difference this year as Macdonald’s club looks to unseat the Rams atop the NFC West.
