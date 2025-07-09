Seahawks could help Sam Darnold by adding weapon they once hated
The Seattle Seahawks could definitely stand to add some more weapons for new quarterback Sam Darnold after jettisoning top wide receiver D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason, but the problem is that pickings are currently slim for playmakers.
However, the Seahawks may want to pay close attention to potential cut candidates around the NFL, as they could potentially find a capable receiver to add to their squad.
Justin Melo of Seahawks Wire has identified New England Patriots wide out Kendrick Bourne as a possible target for Seattle, which makes perfect sense considering Bourne could very well be released by the Patriots in the coming weeks or months.
"The New England Patriots have a crowded wide receiver room and the 30-year-old Kendrick Bourne is due $5.5 million in base salary," Melo wrote. "Bourne would potentially compete for the WR3 role in Seattle with free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Seahawks could use another veteran depth piece at receiver, allowing rookies Ricky White III and Tory Horton additional time to acclimate."
It's not that the Seahawks don't have weapons at all. They acquired Cooper Kupp, and they of course have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their No. 1 option. Plus, Horton and White are both very intriguing rookies. But can Seattle really rely on a pair of Day 3 picks?
Bourne is at least a dependable veteran who, when healthy, has proven to be a sure-handed auxiliary receiver. Seattle fans surely remember Bourne from his San Francisco 49ers days, where he spent the first four years of his career between 2017 and 2020.
Is he the most exciting name? No, but he could serve as a decent depth piece for Darnold and the Seahawks in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year