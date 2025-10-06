Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald on Derick Hall, Riq Woolen, more
The Seattle Seahawks lost a big game on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the greater loss might have been a bad injury situation on defense getting significantly worse. By the time the fourth quarter had rolled around, Seattle was down to third-stringers in the secondary and their pass rush was anemic, missing one of their most impactful players.
That would be third-year outside linebacker Derick Hall, who went down in the first half with an oblique injury. The Seahawks were also missing veteran edge DeMarcus Lawrence.
Head coach Mike Macdonald gave updates on those two and a few others earlier today when he spoke with the media. The biggest issue sounds like Hall's, which will keep him out for a couple of games.
On the positive side, Nick Emmanwori and Nehemiah Pritchett are "ok" after their big friendly fire collision at midfield. Macdonald had no update on Riq Woolen's concussion, though.
Hall may not be a household name yet, but his absence will definitely be felt by the Seahawks' pass rush. While he has not posted a sack yet this season, he has been generating pressure at a high rate. ESPN has him ranked ninth at his position in pass rush win rate.
With Hall an Lawrence both out, it was easier for Tampa's offensive line to neutralize Leonard Williams, Boye Mafe and the rest of Seattle's front line. The same will be true of their other opponents until this unit is at hole again, which has been the Seahawks' greatest strength.
