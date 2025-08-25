Seattle Seahawks insider unsure if they really improved this offseason
There are only two weeks to go until the 2025 NFL season starts. Then all of the predictions and projections and analytics get put to the test in the only place that really matters: on the field. All offseason the Seattle Seahawks have been getting negative reviews and dour win-loss totals from the national media.
The first two games of the preseason went a long way towards dispelling doubts about what this team can accomplish, especially with what appears to be an unthinkably improved offensive line. However, some experts still aren't convinced that the Seahawks can do better than last year's 10-win total. Here's Mike Dugar from the Athletic on Seattle getting just 8.6 projected wins.
The Athletic projects 8.6 wins for Seahawks
"The Seahawks won 10 games in 2024, but to say this is the same team from last season wouldn’t be completely accurate. Seattle won that 10th game against the Rams’ backups (mostly), then replaced its offensive coordinator, quarterback, starting tight end and two of its top three receivers. Did the Seahawks improve? Potentially. The other question is how much they improved, relative to their rivals in a division that, as Mock’s model suggests, should be the best in the NFC..."
The NFC West is undeniably a tough division - especially if Matt Stafford gets over his back troubles before the season begins.
However, the Seahawks should have a top-five defense this year, and some analysts believe that they'll even be the best in the NFL.
The x-factor for how far they'll go is of course Sam Darnold and whether or not he can live up to what we saw in Minnesota last season. The x-factor for that x-factor is Seattle's offensive line, which looked like one of the worst in the NFL when last year ended, but was shockingly dominant in their first two preseason games.
If their awesome run blocking wasn't just a preseason mirage and John Benton and Klint Kubiak have truly pulled off a miracle at the line of scrimmage, 10 wins will be their basement and there's no limit to what this team can do in 2025.
