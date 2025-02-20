Seattle Seahawks linked to All-Pro as ideal trade target to replace Abe Lucas
The biggest item on the Seattle Seahawks' to-do list this offseason has to be addressing their offensive line, and it's going to take more than a move or two to get the job done. We know that they need to find upgrades over all three of their current projected interior offensive line starters, but they might also need to find a long-term replacement at right tackle to supplant Abe Lucas.
When Seattle drafted Lucas out of Washington State back in 2022, it looked like they had found their franchise right tackle of the future after a strong rookie season. Unfortunately, Lucas has been unable to stay on the field due to chronic knee pain - and even after undergoing offseason surgery Lucas appeared to be slowed by it down the stretch this past season.
If the Seahawks are going to be in the market for a replacement, they might as well go big or go home. A new trade scenario from Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report fits the bill. He has named Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin as Seattle's dream scenario trade target this offseason.
B/R on Seahawks - Jack Conklin
"The Seattle Seahawks narrowly missed the postseason last year, and a horrid offensive line played a big part in that... Seattle ranks 29th in cap dollars allocated to the offensive line and has spent all of one top-50 pick on the O-line over the last eight drafts... Enter Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin... Given Seattle's own cap situation, making the money work could be tricky. But there aren't many offensive linemen available via trade in a given offseason. And this year at tackle, Conklin is the best of the lot."
Conklin (6-foot-6, 308 pounds) played his college ball at Michigan State, then was taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and continued to play at a high level until he signed with the Browns in 2020, when he once again earned All-Pro honors. All together he has appeared in 106 games at this level.
That's a long time to compete in the NFL, but Conklin is still performing well for a long-time veteran. This past season he earned respectable grades from PFF in pass blocking (67.9) and an average grade in run blocking (59.6), putting him at 66.2 overall, which ranked 49th at his position.
The Browns find themselves in an even-worse cap situation than Seattle, so they may have no choice but to deal pieces like Conklin. Even still, it won't come cheap, but a third or fourth-round pick is a relatively small price to pay to make sure the right side of the offensive line isn't a total liability, as it has been the last two years for Geno Smith.
