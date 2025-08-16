More Bobo: Seahawks finish another brilliant drive against Chiefs
Again, everything that happens during a preseason game has to come with an asterisk and a grain of salt. That being said, it's impossible not to be excited about what we have seen from the Seattle Seahawks' new offense so far this month.
Last week Seattle's rushing offense looked more potent than we've seen in a decade against the Las Vegas Raiders. For an encore, Seattle is absolutely running the ball down the Kansas City Chiefs' throat in the first half at Lumen Field, punctuated by some very feisty run blocking. Combined with some uber-creative playcalling from new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, they look unstoppable.
When you run the ball well, everything else on the field gets easier. Apparently that extends even to screen passes, which the Seahawks have failed at so much in recent years that it's become a meme. Watch Jake Bobo take a *checks notes* successful bubble screen pass from Drew Lock into the end zone for six to finish another very impressive touchdown drive.
Jake Bobo scores on screen
As good as all this looks, none of this matters until they prove they can do it in a regular season game, preferably against the starters of a tough defensive team like the San Francisco 49ers - who they'll host Week 1. That means we'll find out right away if all this is legit or if it's just a preseason mirage.
If it's real, then this team is going to blow away practically every national analyst's projections for them in the 2025 season.
Seattle leads 14-7 with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.
