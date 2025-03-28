Underrated Seahawks weapon named team's most-underpaid player
There are plenty of flaws in the conversation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and their major moves in March. Since the team made a dramatic swap at quarterback and re-made practically their entire wide receiver room, most analysts have been hammering them for a perceived step down at both positions, which happen to be the most-important in the modern NFL.
In the case of Sam Darnold they're either focusing too much on his first few seasons in the league or on his last two starts with the Minnesota Vikings, both of which were pretty bad. However, that's also overlooking the amazing development Darnold showed throughout most of the 2024 season - as well as signs of his growth that he'd been flashing sporadically since he went to Carolina.
Meanwhile, at wide receiver Cooper Kupp is being made out to be a huge step down from DK Metcalf, as well as being overpaid in the bargain. This take is also off the mark and if Cupp can play close to 17 games he might well out-produce Metcalf. More importantly, the conversation has managed to completely overlook one major part of all this: Seattle's new number one wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose name has barely been mentioned since the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades.
That's a pretty big element to miss, as JSN was already established as the best wide receiver on the team early last season - and he should only continue to get better with time. At least one analyst is paying attention. According to Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report, Smith-Njigba is the Seahawks' most-underpaid player.
"A Pro Bowler with 100 catches and 1,130 yards in 2024, Smith-Njigba's rise enabled the team to part with two key veterans at his position. The future is bright for a guy who just turned 23, and he'll cost Seattle less than $5 million in each of the two next seasons."
The Seahawks can also theroetically control JSN at a low price for the 2027 season, assuming they decide to pick up his fifth-year option. If that's the case they will likely give him a long-term contract extension some time next year in order to lower his cap hit for that year.
For now, Seattle has an All-Star wide receiver at an obscenely team-friendly price point. JSN is entering his third year in the NFL, which is often when promising receivers have a true breakout year. If Cupp works out and Smith-Njigba can raise his game to another level in 2025 the clamor over DK Metcalf should die down pretty quick.
