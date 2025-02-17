NFL analyst identifies 'dream scenario' for Seattle Seahawks' offseason
Building a Super Bowl contender isn't something that happens overnight but one good offseason can go a long way in helping a team take the next step. The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last season and appear to be a few players away from contending in 2025.
It just comes down to making the right moves, which is easier said than done. Pro Football Focus released a new feature highlighting each team's "dream scenario" for free agency and the 2025 NFL draft. According to PFF, the Seahawks' dream move in free agency is re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones. Despite a down year, the 25-year-old still has plenty of upside.
"While Jones produced just a 59.4 PFF overall grade with Seattle, he isn’t that far removed from excellent play with the Rams in 2023 that earned him career-high marks as both a run defender (86.2) and a pass-rusher (83.1), which undoubtedly led the Seahawks to trade for him in the first place," PFF's Mason Cameron explained.
Another year in Mike Macdonald's defense could potentially help Jones find his footing, but the team must determine if the linebacker is worth the money. According to Over The Cap's projections, the Seahawks are $13.4 million over the salary cap.
As for Seattle's "perfect" draft pick, PFF went with Marshall edge rusher Mike Green. "Mike Macdonald is the perfect defensive mind to maximize Green’s sky-high potential," wrote Cameron.
In 2024, he led the country with 17 sacks. Despite facing inferior competition throughout his collegiate career, Green more than held his own at the Senior Bowl.
The Seahawks tied for eighth in the NFL with 45 sacks last season. Adding an athletic edge rusher to this unit could truly put the team over the top in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks rival named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst sees plenty of needs for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line
Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB