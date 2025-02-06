Seahawks predicted to pick Tyler Lockett replacement in 2025 NFL draft
There’s little doubt that the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of talent at the wide receiver position. The team’s top three pass-catchers this season were Jaxon Smith-Njigba (100), D.K. Metcalf (66), and 10-year pro Tyler Lockett (49). The trio combined for more than half (215) of the team’s pass completions this season. They also teamed to catch 13 of quarterback Geno Smith’s 21 touchdown passes.
What the Seahawks don’t have is any cap space. Via Spotrac, only the Saints, Browns, and Dolphins are currently in worst shape salary-cap wise than Seattle. The franchise is roughly $11.32 million over the projected cap. Lockett’s name came up recently (via Bleacher Report) in regards to the team parting ways with the standout wideout in order to free up some money.
“It’s just not good business to pay that much money to a 32-year-old receiver coming off of a 600-yard campaign. Lockett has been a Seahawk for his entire career, but he's losing ground in the receiver hierarchy, and this team has big needs elsewhere on the roster. A restructure or extension for the veteran that would include a pay cut and a serious shifting of money could be solutions. But straight-up releasing Lockett is another consideration. The move would free up $17 million in cap space.”
If the Seahawks do part ways with the second-leading pass-catcher in franchise history (661) behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent (819), NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein feels the team should seek his replacement in the first round. His choice would be University of Missouri prospect Luther Burden III.
“The Seahawks need interior offensive line help, but they could trade back to get it. If they stay here, Burden can take over for Tyler Lockett if the team parts ways with him this offseason.”
In three seasons with the Tigers, Burden totaled 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 scores. He also ran the ball 34 times for 234 yards, and four touchdowns. He should flourish with defenses focused Smith-Njigba and Metcalf.
