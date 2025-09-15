Seattle Seahawks take big jump in NFL power rankings based on Super Bowl odds
The 2025 NFL season got off to a rocky start for the Seattle Seahawks, who had to host the rival San Francisco 49ers for a non-home game thanks to sellout season ticket holders. They came awfully close but couldn't quite pull off an upset to close out Week 1.
Fortunately, things turned around in Week 2, with the Seahawks facing another difficult test on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were significant favorites. This time Seattle proved that this team is much tougher than most analysts were expecting this year, knocking off a playoff team in convincing fashion.
Thanks to Sunday's upset win, the Seahawks have jumped five spots in Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL power rankings that are based on Super Bowl odds. They went from No. 23 to No. 18.
SI on Seahawks up 5 spots
"Seattle bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Seahawks are the only team with a loss in the NFC West, but they have a chance to pick up a game with the Cards and 49ers playing in Week 3."
The NFC West will be a tough nut to crack this year, but maybe not as tough as we originally thought.
For one thing, the 49ers are going to be without Brock Purdy for the next several weeks, which will severely test their offensive depth. The Rams are still formidable, but it's also clear that Matt Stafford is nearing the end of his career. Meanwhile, The Cardinals could barely hold off the Panthers and were one big play away from blowing a 27-3 lead on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks have already proven they have an elite defense - and when they're able to run the ball as they did this week they'll be really tough to beat no matter how well Sam Darnold plays. If he can start performing at a high level on a regular basis, this will be a serious NFC contender.
